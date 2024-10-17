B.C. Supreme Court sides with Abbotsford over homeless camp at city hall

The B.C. Supreme Court has sided with the City of Abbotsford’s plans to clear a homeless encampment from city hall, the municipality said Thursday.
The encampment sprang up in early summer, leading to a months-long standoff with the city.
In September, the municipality issued a trespass notice to people living in the encampment.
The Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society challenged the notice in court on behalf of a group called the Abbotsford Drug War Survivors, seeking an injunction blocking its enforcement.
In a media release, the city said B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sukstorf rejected that application and upheld the city’s bylaw.
“The City of Abbotsford is pleased with Justice Sukstorf’s decision to deny the Drug War Survivor’s injunction application and uphold our bylaw,” the city said in a statement.
“The City’s lawyers will be reviewing today’s 74-page ruling by Justice Sukstorf and providing additional advice to the City,” the city said in a statement.
In the meantime, the city said it will keep working with BC Housing and the province to address homelessness in the community.
