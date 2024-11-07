Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 7:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches.

Despite a mild fall with little snow, authorities warn that hidden dangers can catch drivers off-guard.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP emphasizes the deceptive nature of the current weather.

“People need to be extra diligent this time of year because it’s misleading. It’s a beautiful day today, but in the morning those temperatures are low and that’s when most people are heading to work.”

While days may seem mild, temperatures can drop overnight and in the early mornings, leading to icy conditions.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, poses a significant threat.

“Last year, the first snowfall, phones were just going off. People were just dropping their cars in saying, ‘Do it when you can,'” says Parysh Blakney at Osborne Auto Centre, emphasizing the importance of proactive tire changes.

Story continues below advertisement

Winter tires provide increased traction and significantly reduce braking distances on snow and ice, making them a crucial safety feature.

However, experts emphasize that they are not a substitute for cautious driving. People are urged to slow down, increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking.

CAA Manitoba spokesperson Nadia Mattos advises drivers to “give yourself plenty of extra time, check the forecast, and prepare your vehicle.” She stresses the importance of adapting to changing weather conditions.

Trending Now

“When the weather starts to change, it’s really important to change your driving behavior,” says Mattos.

With winter just around the corner, drivers are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.

Click to play video: 'One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59'
One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices