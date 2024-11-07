Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads

Send this page to someone via email

A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches.

Despite a mild fall with little snow, authorities warn that hidden dangers can catch drivers off-guard.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP emphasizes the deceptive nature of the current weather.

“People need to be extra diligent this time of year because it’s misleading. It’s a beautiful day today, but in the morning those temperatures are low and that’s when most people are heading to work.”

While days may seem mild, temperatures can drop overnight and in the early mornings, leading to icy conditions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, poses a significant threat.

“Last year, the first snowfall, phones were just going off. People were just dropping their cars in saying, ‘Do it when you can,'” says Parysh Blakney at Osborne Auto Centre, emphasizing the importance of proactive tire changes.

Story continues below advertisement

Winter tires provide increased traction and significantly reduce braking distances on snow and ice, making them a crucial safety feature.

However, experts emphasize that they are not a substitute for cautious driving. People are urged to slow down, increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking.

CAA Manitoba spokesperson Nadia Mattos advises drivers to “give yourself plenty of extra time, check the forecast, and prepare your vehicle.” She stresses the importance of adapting to changing weather conditions.

“When the weather starts to change, it’s really important to change your driving behavior,” says Mattos.

With winter just around the corner, drivers are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.