Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CRAB Park tent encampment closed down as final residents moved out

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver to shut down CRAB Park encampment'
Vancouver to shut down CRAB Park encampment
The City of Vancouver has announced it will shut down its only sanctioned tent city at CRAB Park. Kristen Robinson reports – Oct 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver’s only sanctioned homeless encampment has been closed down.

CRAB Park has been the home of an encampment since 2021 but those who remain living there were asked to pack up their tents starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday to comply with park bylaws.

Only seven people were left living in the encampment and the Vancouver Park Board said all have individual transition plans in place that were developed with outreach workers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city forced residents out in April so staff could clean up the area and create a temporary sheltering space.

Click to play video: 'Homelessness advocate on CRAB Park encampment closure'
Homelessness advocate on CRAB Park encampment closure
Trending Now

The Gastown Residents Association said it welcomes the news about the park but the Union of BC Indian Chiefs has called on the Vancouver Park Board to stop the planned eviction, calling it an inhumane action and a violent disregard for human rights.

Story continues below advertisement

When residents were forced out in the spring, cleanup crews removed 20 propane tanks, six generators and more than 90,000 kilograms of other material.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices