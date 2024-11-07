Menu

Fire

Fire damages home being built in Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Edmonton firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024. Global News
The cause of a fire on Thursday that resulted in significant damage to a home being constructed in Edmonton is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a site in the Holyrood neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. They arrived at the scene six minutes later.

EFRS said no injuries were reported.

Edmonton firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024. Global 1 News Helicopter

“The fire was called under control at 1:29 a.m. but has not yet been called out,” an EFRS spokesperson said in an email sent just after 8:30 a.m.

“Crews and investigators are finishing their work at the scene.”

EFRS confirmed police have been notified about the fire. Global News has reached out to police for comment.

Learning the importance of fire safety this fall 
