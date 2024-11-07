Fire damages home being built in Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a fire on Thursday that resulted in significant damage to a home being constructed in Edmonton is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a site in the Holyrood neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. They arrived at the scene six minutes later.

EFRS said no injuries were reported.

View image in full screen Edmonton firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 92nd Avenue and 81st Street at 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024. Global 1 News Helicopter

“The fire was called under control at 1:29 a.m. but has not yet been called out,” an EFRS spokesperson said in an email sent just after 8:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews and investigators are finishing their work at the scene.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

EFRS confirmed police have been notified about the fire. Global News has reached out to police for comment.