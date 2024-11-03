Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

Send this page to someone via email

Beef Bourguignon by Watermark Beach Resort.

Ingredients:

Beef Tenderloin (sliced) 32 oz

Shallots (sliced) 2 oz

Pearl Onions (whole) 4 oz

Celery (medium diced) 4 oz

Onions (medium diced) 4 oz

Carrots (medium diced) 4 oz

Bacon, (medium diced) 4 oz

Brown Sugar 1 oz

Mushroom button (quartered) 6 oz

Beef stock reduction 12 oz

Brandy 1 oz

Red Wine 4 oz

Kosher Salt (pinch)

Ground Black Pepper (pinch)

Thyme leaves 1 oz

Olive Oil 4 oz

Sea Salt (pinch)

Pea Shoots 4 oz

Water

Sourdough Loaf (sliced thick) 4 pieces

Garlic (minced) 0.5 oz

Butter whole (diced) soft 1 oz

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Method:

Bring a large pan to med/high heat. Add olive oil and then beef. Saute for 1 min until brown crust is achieved on all sides. Add Shallots and saute for 30 sec. Turn heat down a bit, and add Pearl Onions, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bacon and Brown Sugar. Saute for 3-4 minutes until roasted lightly. Add mushrooms and saute for another 2 min. Add Brandy and burn off alcohol with lighter. (Be careful).

Story continues below advertisement

Add Red Wine and reduce for 5 min. Add thyme leaves, black pepper, and salt to taste. Turn down to a simmer for 10 min. Add water as necessary.

Cut Sourdough in thick slices, add garlic and butter , then toast in oven for 2-3min @ 350 degrees F.

Add Beef and Vegetable mixture and place in warm or hot bowl. Add sourdough toast on side. Garnish with peashoots, and a pinch of Sea Salt.