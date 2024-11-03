Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon by Watermark Beach Resort.
Ingredients:
- Beef Tenderloin (sliced) 32 oz
- Shallots (sliced) 2 oz
- Pearl Onions (whole) 4 oz
- Celery (medium diced) 4 oz
- Onions (medium diced) 4 oz
- Carrots (medium diced) 4 oz
- Bacon, (medium diced) 4 oz
- Brown Sugar 1 oz
- Mushroom button (quartered) 6 oz
- Beef stock reduction 12 oz
- Brandy 1 oz
- Red Wine 4 oz
- Kosher Salt (pinch)
- Ground Black Pepper (pinch)
- Thyme leaves 1 oz
- Olive Oil 4 oz
- Sea Salt (pinch)
- Pea Shoots 4 oz
- Water
- Sourdough Loaf (sliced thick) 4 pieces
- Garlic (minced) 0.5 oz
- Butter whole (diced) soft 1 oz
Method:
Bring a large pan to med/high heat. Add olive oil and then beef. Saute for 1 min until brown crust is achieved on all sides. Add Shallots and saute for 30 sec. Turn heat down a bit, and add Pearl Onions, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bacon and Brown Sugar. Saute for 3-4 minutes until roasted lightly. Add mushrooms and saute for another 2 min. Add Brandy and burn off alcohol with lighter. (Be careful).
Add Red Wine and reduce for 5 min. Add thyme leaves, black pepper, and salt to taste. Turn down to a simmer for 10 min. Add water as necessary.
Cut Sourdough in thick slices, add garlic and butter , then toast in oven for 2-3min @ 350 degrees F.
Add Beef and Vegetable mixture and place in warm or hot bowl. Add sourdough toast on side. Garnish with peashoots, and a pinch of Sea Salt.
Comments