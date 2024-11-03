SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Beef Bourguignon

By Watermark Beach Resort Special to Global News
Posted November 3, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Follow this recipe to make Beef Bourguignon at home. View image in full screen
Follow this recipe to make Beef Bourguignon at home. AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Beef Bourguignon by Watermark Beach Resort.

Ingredients:

  • Beef Tenderloin (sliced) 32 oz
  • Shallots (sliced) 2 oz
  • Pearl Onions (whole) 4 oz
  • Celery (medium diced) 4 oz
  • Onions (medium diced) 4 oz
  • Carrots (medium diced) 4 oz
  • Bacon, (medium diced) 4 oz
  • Brown Sugar 1 oz
  • Mushroom button (quartered) 6 oz
  • Beef stock reduction 12 oz
  • Brandy 1 oz
  • Red Wine 4 oz
  • Kosher Salt (pinch)
  • Ground Black Pepper (pinch)
  • Thyme leaves 1 oz
  • Olive Oil 4 oz
  • Sea Salt (pinch)
  • Pea Shoots 4 oz
  • Water
  • Sourdough Loaf (sliced thick) 4 pieces
  • Garlic (minced) 0.5 oz
  • Butter whole (diced) soft 1 oz
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Method:

Bring a large pan to med/high heat. Add olive oil and then beef. Saute for 1 min until brown crust is achieved on all sides. Add Shallots and saute for 30 sec. Turn heat down a bit, and add Pearl Onions, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Bacon and Brown Sugar. Saute for 3-4 minutes until roasted lightly. Add mushrooms and saute for another 2 min. Add Brandy and burn off alcohol with lighter. (Be careful).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Add Red Wine and reduce for 5 min. Add thyme leaves, black pepper, and salt to taste. Turn down to a simmer for 10 min. Add water as necessary.

Cut Sourdough in thick slices, add garlic and butter , then toast in oven for 2-3min @ 350 degrees F.

Add Beef and Vegetable mixture and place in warm or hot bowl. Add sourdough toast on side. Garnish with peashoots, and a pinch of Sea Salt.

Sponsored content

AdChoices