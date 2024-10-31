Exploring Edmonton’s haunted history

Send this page to someone via email

There are many places in Edmonton with a haunted history.

At Mount Pleasant Cemetery on the south side, people have reported seeing things like shadowy figures, hazy lights and orbs.

“Definitely people have reported very odd things here,” said Craig Baird, the host of history podcast Canadian History Ehx.

"People have also reported that their camera batteries will suddenly die."

View image in full screen About 50 monuments at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in south Edmonton were found damaged on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Dave Carels, Global News

The cemetery along 106th Street in the Pleasantview area is a draw for those in interested in paranormal activity.

“There are some paranormal investigators who have come here to see what they can find and to investigate… and they’ve reported hearing things on their recorders,” Baird said.

Walterdale Theatre, located at 10322 83 Ave. in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona area. January 31, 2017. Charles Taylor, Global News

One of Edmonton’s more well-known haunted places is the Walterdale Theatre.

It originally served as a firehall and legend has it the building is haunted by a friendly ghost known as Walt – who once volunteered as a firefighter.

“He apparently died in the playhouse in the second floor bunkhouse, which is now a makeup room,” Baird explained.

“People have reported seeing Walt walking up and down stairs, seeing clothes and wigs and things being misplaced.”

View image in full screen A scarecrow and corn field at the Dark Halloween festival at Fort Edmonton Park in Edmonton on Friday, October 6, 2023. Eric Beck, Global News

Perhaps one of the most legendary haunted locations on Edmonton is the Firkins House at Fort Edmonton Park.

“There are stories of a child who roams inside the building — there’s a teenager wearing 1950s clothing who has been seen,” Baird said.

“The people who were working in the house doing renovations and getting it up to how it looked in the 1910s did report various strange things, such as their tools would go missing.”

Baird had an experience on the top floor of the Firkins house a few years ago.

“There’s various chains that go across so you can’t go into the rooms,” he explained.

“One of the chains was shaking violently as if someone was holding it, but none of the other chains were.

"It was a very strange thing to see I can't explain why that was happening."

Watch the video above for more on these spooky spots.