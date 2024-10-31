Quebec woman who allegedly threw boiling water on 10-year-old child granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who allegedly threw boiling water on a 10-year-old boy on Montreal’s south shore earlier this month was granted bail Thursday.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office, known as the DPCP, confirmed Stéphanie Borel was released after a court appearance Thursday. Borel, 46, was charged with aggravated assault earlier this month in connection with the alleged attack.

The boy was injured after scalding hot water was thrown on him from a neighbour’s balcony in Longueuil, Que., on Oct. 2. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for second-degree burns to his face and upper body.

Borel was questioned and arrested the same day, but Longueuil police said she was released on a promise to appear in court and with some conditions to abide by. Her court date was initially set for late January 2025.

The decision to release her drew public outcry, with an advocacy group accusing police of being lenient toward a woman accused of assaulting a Black child.

A few days later, police said an arrest warrant was issued by DPCP following new evidence in the case. Borel was charged on Oct. 11 and remained detained until Thursday.

— with files from The Canadian Press