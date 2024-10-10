Menu

Crime

‘I was trembling’: Child scorched after boiling water thrown at him from balcony

By Kalina Laframboise & Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 11:20 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Longueuil boy badly burned after woman throws hot water on him'
Longueuil boy badly burned after woman throws hot water on him
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil was badly burned with boiling water after a woman is accused of dousing him with the burning liquid. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the boy was hospitalized and the woman was arrested.
Warning: This story contains graphic details and images.

A 10-year-old boy who lives on Montreal’s south shore is recovering after he was badly burned after boiling water was thrown on him from a neighbour’s balcony.

The side of the fourth grader’s face and his body remain scorched from the incident where a woman is accused of attacking him last week. Global News is not revealing the child’s identity to respect his privacy.

“I was trembling,” the boy said in an interview inside his home in Longueuil, Que., on Wednesday. “It really hurt. It was burning.”

Pierre Senin Tewa was working at home when his son rushed inside on Oct. 2, yelling “Papa! Papa!” The father turned and saw scolding burns across his child’s body.

The boy had walked through the lawn on his way home from school with friends. They were unharmed, and the child alleged he was the only one who was targeted with scalding water.

Sometimes the boy will knock on the woman’s door and run away, but his father was shocked anyone would throw boiling water on a child.

“It’s abominable. It’s inhumane,” Senin Tewa said, adding he had never met the neighbour.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he was treated for painful second-degree burns. Senin Tewa said luckily the hot water didn’t land on his son’s eyes.

Longueuil police took statements from the boy and his family after they called 911. A woman in her 40s was questioned and arrested the same day.

A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil, Que., wears bandages after boiling water was thrown on him from a balcony. View image in full screen
A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil, Que., wears bandages after boiling water was thrown on him from a balcony. Global News

Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said the woman could face charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court and with some conditions to respect. Mercille said the woman doesn’t have a criminal record and police are not aware of any previous threats toward children.

“The investigation is still going on to establish all the circumstances of the event,” Mercille said.

When reached for details about the charges and a court appearance, Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office told Global News it didn’t have any public information to share.

The suspect’s release came as a shock to the family. The boy’s father said the person who attacked his son needs to answer for her actions, describing it as “inexcusable.”

“I think it’s immoral and until she’s punished, it’s not just,” Senin Tewa said.

In the meantime, the child is recovering from his burns. His classmates and teachers made him a large drawing board filled with hearts and notes of encouragement.

The parents have tried to reassure their son after the attack and he hasn’t been able to return to school yet. They have a medical appointment this week to see if his wounds are healing properly.

“He was really traumatized,” Senin Tewa said.

Global News knocked on the suspect’s door, but she declined to comment. She is expected to appear in court in January 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

