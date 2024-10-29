Premier David Eby to speak for 1st time since forming majority government

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to speak at a press conference on Tuesday morning.
This will be the first time Eby has spoken since the NDP secured another majority government.
The 11 a.m. press conference will be livestreamed above and on BC1.
On Monday the NDP reached the minimum 47 seats needed to form a majority government once Elections BC finished the final vote count.
The riding of Surrey-Guildford flipped back to the NDP after all the absentee and mail-in ballots were counted.
Eby said B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin has asked him to form the next government.
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, whose party holds 44 seats in the legislature, is also set to speak on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
