Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Trick-or-treating made accessible for everyone: ‘So much fun and it’s so easy’

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 27, 2024 12:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trick-or-treating made accessible for everyone: ‘So much fun and it’s so easy’'
Trick-or-treating made accessible for everyone: ‘So much fun and it’s so easy’
Trick or treating is supposed to be a fun evening for all. But for some -- including those with disabilities -- it can be a cruel reminder of how inaccessible going around their neighbourhoods can be. As destiny meilleur tells us one company is trying to bridge that gap making it inclusive for all.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trick-or-treating is a fun event for kids, but some children with disabilities can’t take part.

One company is trying to make the event inclusive to all.

Treat Accessibly started in 2017 when Rich Padulo’s six-year-old daughter asked him how their neighbour in a wheelchair would be able to trick-or-treat at their house, as it had stairs.

“I didn’t have an answer for her. But that night we figured it out and we actually made a sign very much like the one you see and put it on out on the lawn,” said Padulo, Treat Accessibly co-founder.

Since then, the father-daughter duo has sent out 250,000 lawn signs across the country and have been hosting accessible Halloween villages across Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our goal is actually by 2025 to have 400,000 homes, one to represent each child with a disability in Canada. So they can feel like there’s always there really rooting for them. Like there’s always going to be somebody that’s going to try and help them and make sure that they feel safe, that they feel included and they’re just like everybody else,” said Siena Padulo, Treat Accessibly co-founder.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first year the group has been operating in Saskatchewan and they hope that by next year, Saskatchewan can host its own accessible Halloween village.

“I’m extremely happy and thankful for this opportunity to see it grow so much and to see how many more people it has effected in a positive way,said Siena.

Trending Now

Signs can be picked up from any Pet Valu family of stores or from a local Re/Max agent.

Rich says the best way to make your home accessible is by moving outside.

“Being accessible, Halloween is so much fun and it’s so easy. You just treat from your garage or your driveway, and that removes 90 per cent of the barriers,” said Rich.

Rich and his daughter remind people the importance of being accessible as you never know when you will need it.

“Eventually all of us will be faced with a disability based on age. And by creating a more inclusive world and teaching our children to create a more inclusive world for us as we grow up would be just a wonderful platform,” said Rich.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices