Crime

RCMP shoot man on Highway 6 during carjacking

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 10:53 pm
1 min read
RCMP shoot man on Highway 6 during carjacking
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after RCMP officers shot a man on Highway 6 during a carjacking.

It happened at around noon on Thursday, when police located a stolen vehicle south of Pinaymootang First Nation and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the driver exited with a firearm while attempting to carjack a stopped car.

An officer fired their gun and hit the suspect, who was still able to steal the vehicle and drive a short distance, before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man from Thompson, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices