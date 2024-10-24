RCMP shoot man on Highway 6 during carjacking

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after RCMP officers shot a man on Highway 6 during a carjacking.
It happened at around noon on Thursday, when police located a stolen vehicle south of Pinaymootang First Nation and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the driver exited with a firearm while attempting to carjack a stopped car.
An officer fired their gun and hit the suspect, who was still able to steal the vehicle and drive a short distance, before coming to a stop in the ditch.
The suspect, a 39-year-old man from Thompson, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
