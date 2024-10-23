Trudeau set to face leadership challenge at Liberal caucus meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face a leadership challenge from his own party members, as the Liberal caucus meets amid a growing internal revolt.

Up to 30 Liberal MPs have signed an internal document calling on Trudeau to step aside, which is expected to be raised at the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, sources have told Global News.

The MPs have no formal mechanism to depose Trudeau as party leader, which means the decision on whether to stay or go is ultimately up to him.

It’s not yet clear how many MPs will confront Trudeau, or exactly what message they plan to deliver behind closed doors.

Ahead of the meeting, several ministers put up a united front on Tuesday, saying that they back Trudeau “unequivocally” in leading the Liberal Party and the country.

Pressure has been mounting on Trudeau’s Liberals since the summer, which saw two major byelection losses on top of theNDP withdrawing support from the supply-and-confidence agreement last month.

Meanwhile, support for Trudeau and his Liberal government has hit a “new low,” Ipsos polling exclusive to Global News shows.

Last week saw four more cabinet ministers tell Trudeau they won’t run for re-election, adding to a growing cabinet exodus and other MP resignations this year.

Those resigning ministers and the rest of cabinet have remained unified in expressing support for Trudeau to continue as leader.

— with files from Global News' Jillian Piper, Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press