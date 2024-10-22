David Eby set to speak Tuesday afternoon — 1st time since election night

See more sharing options

BC NDP Leader David Eby is slated to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and this will be the first time he has spoken publicly since election night.

Eby’s New Democrats currently sit at 46 seats, only one shy of the 47 needed for a majority.

The BC Conservatives have 45 seats, and the BC Greens have two; however, absentee and mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Ballots are being recounted in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre ridings as those ridings had results of less than 100 ballots between the top two candidates.

If the results hold, the NDP would have the opportunity to try and lead a minority government with the Greens’ support.

8:13 B.C. election 2024: BC NDP leader David Eby on results ‘We knew every vote would matter’

On Monday, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad spoke with Global News and said he believes his party could find common ground with the BC Greens.

“There are certain issues that are important for the Green Party that we can have a conversation about without compromising any, if all, of the principles we have as the Conservative Party,” Rustad said.

More to come.