SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

David Eby set to speak Tuesday afternoon — 1st time since election night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Both B.C. NDP and Conservatives optimistic despite no clear winner yet in the election'
Both B.C. NDP and Conservatives optimistic despite no clear winner yet in the election
There's still no clear winner from Saturday's vote, in riding after riding the two main parties duked it out late into the evening, with supporters cheering every incremental lead. In fact, the results in two ridings are close enough to trigger an automatic recount. But through it all, BC NDP Leader David Eby is signalling he intends to stay on as premier. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC NDP Leader David Eby is slated to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and this will be the first time he has spoken publicly since election night.

Eby’s New Democrats currently sit at 46 seats, only one shy of the 47 needed for a majority.

The BC Conservatives have 45 seats, and the BC Greens have two; however, absentee and mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Ballots are being recounted in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre ridings as those ridings had results of less than 100 ballots between the top two candidates.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If the results hold, the NDP would have the opportunity to try and lead a minority government with the Greens’ support.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election 2024: BC NDP leader David Eby on results ‘We knew every vote would matter’'
B.C. election 2024: BC NDP leader David Eby on results ‘We knew every vote would matter’
Trending Now

On Monday, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad spoke with Global News and said he believes his party could find common ground with the BC Greens.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are certain issues that are important for the Green Party that we can have a conversation about without compromising any, if all, of the principles we have as the Conservative Party,” Rustad said.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices