B.C. election: Eby, Rustad win re-election as their parties battle for power

BC NDP Leader David Eby and BC Conservative Leader John Rustad both won re-election in their respective ridings as their parties battled for power in Saturday’s provincial election.

Rustad easily cruised to victory in his riding of Nechako Lakes, earning roughly three-quarters of the vote in early results. His riding was the first to be called by Global BC just minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Eby was projected to win Vancouver-Point Grey with over half of the vote, well ahead of Conservative candidate Paul Ratchford.

The BC NDP and BC Conservatives are locked in a close race for forming the next government. Opinion polls were showing a dead heat throughout the campaign, as the Conservatives surged to test the resilience of the incumbent NDP.

More to come…

