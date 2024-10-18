Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. election: Tories, Greens say Liberal health-care estimates are unrealistic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick party leaders dispute over number of people without primary care'
New Brunswick party leaders dispute over number of people without primary care
The early days of New Brunswick’s election campaign have seen a dispute over the number of people who are without primary health care. But as Silas Brown reports, the numbers being used by the Tories and Grits don’t tell the full story – Oct 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt discussed her election promises for health care today, but her two main opponents said her cost estimates are unrealistic.

With just days left before the Oct. 21 vote, Holt was in Moncton focusing her message on her pledge to spend about $625.5 million more on health over the next four years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That money includes $115.2 million to create 30 community clinics that would bring together doctors, nurses and other health professionals under one roof.

Also among her health promises is $74 million on payments to nurses to encourage them to stay in the province in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and $37 million more over the following 12 months.

Trending Now

But the Green Party critiqued the Liberal plan, saying they would spend $480 million to create at least 70 community care clinics over four years.

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, who was also in Moncton today, told reporters the public should be skeptical about the Liberals’ long list of election promises, saying they aren’t based on realistic cost estimates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices