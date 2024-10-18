N.B. election: Tories, Greens say Liberal health-care estimates are unrealistic

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt discussed her election promises for health care today, but her two main opponents said her cost estimates are unrealistic.

With just days left before the Oct. 21 vote, Holt was in Moncton focusing her message on her pledge to spend about $625.5 million more on health over the next four years.

That money includes $115.2 million to create 30 community clinics that would bring together doctors, nurses and other health professionals under one roof.

Also among her health promises is $74 million on payments to nurses to encourage them to stay in the province in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and $37 million more over the following 12 months.

But the Green Party critiqued the Liberal plan, saying they would spend $480 million to create at least 70 community care clinics over four years.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, who was also in Moncton today, told reporters the public should be skeptical about the Liberals’ long list of election promises, saying they aren’t based on realistic cost estimates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.