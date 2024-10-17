Menu

Crime

‘I hope there’s justice’: Family of murdered Indigenous woman attend accused’s court hearing

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 7:20 pm
Members of Vanessa Terry's family were outside court in Abbotsford on Thursday as the man accused in her death made a court appearance. View image in full screen
Members of Vanessa Terry's family were outside court in Abbotsford on Thursday as the man accused in her death made a court appearance. Global News
Family and friends of a murdered Indigenous woman were in court on Thursday for a scheduled hearing for the man accused in her death.

Vanessa Terry, 33, was found dead in a home on Seabird Island on April 6.

Four months later, her partner, 36-year-old Frederick Paul Charlie, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Coroner’s inquest ordered in the killing of Tori Dunn

Terry’s loved ones are demanding justice in her case.

“She made her mark. She did definitely make her mark here,” Mia Roberts, Terry’s sister, told Global News. “And it’s sad that she left in a way that she shouldn’t have left.”

Andrea Terry, Vanessa’s other sister, said her sister had a huge impact on her life.

“I hope there’s justice for her,” she said.

Thursday’s hearing was rescheduled to Nov. 7.

Charlie remains in custody. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

