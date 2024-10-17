‘I hope there’s justice’: Family of murdered Indigenous woman attend accused’s court hearing

Family and friends of a murdered Indigenous woman were in court on Thursday for a scheduled hearing for the man accused in her death.
Vanessa Terry, 33, was found dead in a home on Seabird Island on April 6.
Four months later, her partner, 36-year-old Frederick Paul Charlie, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Terry’s loved ones are demanding justice in her case.
“She made her mark. She did definitely make her mark here,” Mia Roberts, Terry’s sister, told Global News. “And it’s sad that she left in a way that she shouldn’t have left.”
Get daily National news
Andrea Terry, Vanessa’s other sister, said her sister had a huge impact on her life.
“I hope there’s justice for her,” she said.
Thursday’s hearing was rescheduled to Nov. 7.
Charlie remains in custody. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
- Canadian Olympian called ‘drug lord’ by FBI, accused of ordering Ontario killings
- Montreal man ordered to pay $35K fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
- What is diplomatic immunity, which India refused to waive for expelled agents?
- U.S. charges Indian government employee in foiled murder-for-hire plot
Comments