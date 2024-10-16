Menu

Crime

Suspect in December 2023 murder arrested: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
A second suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide on Flora Avenue in December 2023. View image in full screen
A second suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide on Flora Avenue in December 2023. Global News / File
A pair of Winnipeggers are now in custody facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man late last year.

Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert was found dead on Dec. 30, 2023, on Flora Avenue. Police say their investigation shows that he was killed on Selkirk Avenue, then moved to Flora and abandoned.

In July, 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Wattman was arrested, followed by Tuesday’s arrest of Victoria Lee Andrews, 26, who was already in custody at the Headingley Women’s Corrections Centre for an unrelated matter.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police continue to investigate suspicious death of Winnipeg man'
Police continue to investigate suspicious death of Winnipeg man
