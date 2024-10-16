Suspect in December 2023 murder arrested: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of Winnipeggers are now in custody facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man late last year.

Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert was found dead on Dec. 30, 2023, on Flora Avenue. Police say their investigation shows that he was killed on Selkirk Avenue, then moved to Flora and abandoned.

In July, 36-year-old Christopher Kyle Wattman was arrested, followed by Tuesday’s arrest of Victoria Lee Andrews, 26, who was already in custody at the Headingley Women’s Corrections Centre for an unrelated matter.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1:03 Police continue to investigate suspicious death of Winnipeg man