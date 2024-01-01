Winnipeg police probe homicide of 20-year-old found dead on Flora Avenue

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead on Flora Avenue over the weekend.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., police found the man dead outside after looking into a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of the Flora Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert from Winnipeg.

Const. Dani Mckinnon says the homicide unit is looking for any information that may assist in the investigation.

Mckinnon says the man was known to police and he is known not to have had a permanent residence.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.ca.