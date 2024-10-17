Southern Ontario to see ‘perfect’ stretch of warm, sunny weather

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Ontario are in for a stretch of sunny and warm weather this weekend and into early next week following a bout of colder weather that included a frost advisory.

The advisory was issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday for early Thursday morning as temperatures were expected to fall to around the freezing mark in the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara region and Windsor area.

The weather agency warned residents to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. However, the cold won’t be sticking around for long.

“After the coolest weather of the season so far in recent days, a much warmer trend is setting up as we move through this work week into the weekend,” said Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“The Great Lakes has been under the influence of an upper level low that has meant cooler than average temperatures along with showers, even flurries for some higher terrain north and east of Toronto, with the predominant wind flow out of the north,” Hull said.

“That all changes as a ridge of high pressure moves into the area from the west by Thursday.”

Friday in Toronto will see a high of 18C and sunny, according to Hull. Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs of 21 C with sunny skies as well. Monday and Tuesday will continue with high values of around 22 C.

Hull said the average high for this point in October is closer to 13 C.

However, he noted the overnight temperatures will still remain cool but that they will stay above average.

Hull added the warmer days and still relatively cool nights should be the “perfect weather conditions” to allow the remaining fall leaves to change and reach their peak over the next couple weeks “providing quite the dazzling display in the sunshine expected over the next several days.”

“The lack of rain and fall storms will also allow the leaves to stay on the trees longer extending that fall colours show,” he said.

The up and down swings in temperatures are not unusual to see this time of year, Hull said, as warm and cold battle it out over southern Ontario. But he did note what is unusual is just how warm the fall season has been overall as much of September and the start of October were very warm.

“Now it looks like the end of the month will take on the same pattern,” Hull said.

“I’m not expecting record warmth at this point but keeping an eye on early next week when temperatures are expected to peak. Cooler, more seasonable late October weather looks to move in by mid to next week.”

Likely the coldest night of the season so far tonight into early Thursday a.m. for Toronto and Niagara as temps. drop to near freezing. Protect frost sensitive trees and plants! pic.twitter.com/ycHrqF0QHj — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) October 16, 2024