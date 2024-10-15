Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 female suspects wanted in Surrey stabbing that left woman in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
Anyone who recognizes these people is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes these people is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Surrey, B.C., are on the hunt for a trio of women accused of a stabbing in Whalley earlier this month.

Surrey RCMP were called to University Drive near 102 Avenue early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, where a woman had reportedly been attacked.

They arrived to find that a bystander had taken the victim to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Mounties say they believe the attack actually happened shortly before midnight on Saturday on a sidewalk in front of a home.

Click to play video: 'Suspect sought in deadly Surrey stabbing'
Suspect sought in deadly Surrey stabbing

In a media release, police said the suspects were “three young women” who didn’t know the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

All three suspects are described as between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first suspect had a medium build and curly hair pulled into a ponytail that was dark at the top and blonde at the bottom. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and white runners and was carrying a dark backpack and a side bag.

Trending Now

The second suspect had a slim build and was wearing black yoga pants with slits in the front, a black hoodie with a red and orange logo in the front and Converse-style shoes. She had long hair that was dyed orange/red with black roots.

The third suspect had a medium build and was wearing black pants, a bra, a red/orange zip-up hoodie with a camouflage pattern and white shoes. She had blue hair dyed with blonde bangs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices