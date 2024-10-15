3 female suspects wanted in Surrey stabbing that left woman in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., are on the hunt for a trio of women accused of a stabbing in Whalley earlier this month.

Surrey RCMP were called to University Drive near 102 Avenue early in the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, where a woman had reportedly been attacked.

They arrived to find that a bystander had taken the victim to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Mounties say they believe the attack actually happened shortly before midnight on Saturday on a sidewalk in front of a home.

1:40 Suspect sought in deadly Surrey stabbing

In a media release, police said the suspects were “three young women” who didn’t know the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

All three suspects are described as between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The first suspect had a medium build and curly hair pulled into a ponytail that was dark at the top and blonde at the bottom. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and white runners and was carrying a dark backpack and a side bag.

The second suspect had a slim build and was wearing black yoga pants with slits in the front, a black hoodie with a red and orange logo in the front and Converse-style shoes. She had long hair that was dyed orange/red with black roots.

The third suspect had a medium build and was wearing black pants, a bra, a red/orange zip-up hoodie with a camouflage pattern and white shoes. She had blue hair dyed with blonde bangs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.