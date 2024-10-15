BC Conservative candidate refuses to answer questions at campaign office

Send this page to someone via email

The pressure is mounting on BC Conservative candidate Brent Chapman as more offensive social media posts have been exposed.

Global News visited Chapman’s office on Tuesday but he did not make himself available for questions. Global News was invited in and was initially told Chapman was there.

However, his campaign manager then told Global News that Chapman wasn’t available and had already answered questions.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad unveiled his party’s full costed platform on Tuesday morning but could not escape questions about the controversial candidate.

The latest comments were uncovered by CKNW radio host Jas Johal, and show Chapman appearing to question whether a number of high-profile mass shootings, including the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, Quebec City mosque shooting and Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, really happened.

Chapman posted a statement shortly after midnight stating that the Quebec, Aurora, Orlando and Sandy Hook attacks “were all very real mass shootings.”

Let me be clear, the Quebec Mosque Shooting, Aurora, Orlando, and Sandy Hook were all very real mass shootings — innocent people lost their lives, and we should all mourn these tragedies. What I was trying to say is the whirlwind of US media and commentary makes everything… https://t.co/NjbjTakIMV — Brent Chapman For Surrey South (@Brent4SurreySth) October 14, 2024

Last week, Chapman was forced to apologize after decade-old Facebook posts emerged that showed him making racist comments about Muslims and describing Palestinians as “little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs.”

The B.C. Muslim Association has called on Chapman to resign over the comments.

Rustad was asked Tuesday morning if he would include Chapman in his caucus if the controversial South Surrey candidate is elected.

“I look at the issues really that we brought forward and the actions that are being taken, the actions that I just laid out, for example, by David Eby and what he has done in British Columbia, the actions that have created the drug crisis that we have today that have created the lawlessness that we’re seeing on our streets,” Rustad said.

“Those are the actions that speak much louder than words. Mr. Chapman has come out with clarification in terms of the statements. He has also put in place a lawyer. So it’d be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

Rustad said it is up to the people in B.C. to make a decision on whether they elect Chapman or an NDP government.

When asked if he would give Chapman a cabinet post, Rustad said he is not going to speculate.

“I can tell you that we will certainly be looking at all the options that we have, should we have that honour of forming government,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure, should we have that honour of forming government, that we have a cabinet that comes forward that is reflective of all the people in British Columbia from across this province, and that draws on the great skill sets we have from so many of our good candidates.”

— with files from Simon Little