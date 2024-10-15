SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

BC Conservative candidate refuses to answer questions at campaign office

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 6:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservative candidate avoids Global News amid social media posts controversy'
BC Conservative candidate avoids Global News amid social media posts controversy
Amid a growing list of controversial social media posts, a Surrey BC Conservative candidate evaded Global News at his campaign office Tuesday. Grace Ke went to the office of Brent Chapman to ask him about the latest post to be brought to light, which appears to question whether several high-profile mass shootings in Canada and the United States happened.
The pressure is mounting on BC Conservative candidate Brent Chapman as more offensive social media posts have been exposed.

Global News visited Chapman’s office on Tuesday but he did not make himself available for questions. Global News was invited in and was initially told Chapman was there.

However, his campaign manager then told Global News that Chapman wasn’t available and had already answered questions.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad unveiled his party’s full costed platform on Tuesday morning but could not escape questions about the controversial candidate.

The latest comments were uncovered by CKNW radio host Jas Johal, and show Chapman appearing to question whether a number of high-profile mass shootings, including the Sandy Hook elementary school shootingQuebec City mosque shooting and Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, really happened.

Chapman posted a statement shortly after midnight stating that the Quebec, Aurora, Orlando and Sandy Hook attacks “were all very real mass shootings.”

Last week, Chapman was forced to apologize after decade-old Facebook posts emerged that showed him making racist comments about Muslims and describing Palestinians as “little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs.”

The B.C. Muslim Association has called on Chapman to resign over the comments.

Click to play video: 'Day 24 on the B.C. campaign trail'
Day 24 on the B.C. campaign trail

Rustad was asked Tuesday morning if he would include Chapman in his caucus if the controversial South Surrey candidate is elected.

“I look at the issues really that we brought forward and the actions that are being taken, the actions that I just laid out, for example, by David Eby and what he has done in British Columbia, the actions that have created the drug crisis that we have today that have created the lawlessness that we’re seeing on our streets,” Rustad said.

“Those are the actions that speak much louder than words. Mr. Chapman has come out with clarification in terms of the statements. He has also put in place a lawyer. So it’d be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

Rustad said it is up to the people in B.C. to make a decision on whether they elect Chapman or an NDP government.

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative candidate apologizes for offensive comments'
BC Conservative candidate apologizes for offensive comments

When asked if he would give Chapman a cabinet post, Rustad said he is not going to speculate.

“I can tell you that we will certainly be looking at all the options that we have, should we have that honour of forming government,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure, should we have that honour of forming government, that we have a cabinet that comes forward that is reflective of all the people in British Columbia from across this province, and that draws on the great skill sets we have from so many of our good candidates.”

— with files from Simon Little

