Canada

BC Conservative candidate apologizes for post about Palestinians

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservative candidate apologizes for offensive comments'
BC Conservative candidate apologizes for offensive comments
BC Conservative candidate for Surrey South, Brent Chapman, apologized on Wednesday night for a comment he made on Facebook in 2015 about Palestinian people. Global News reached Conservative leader John Rustad for his comments. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.
WARNING: The language in this post is offensive. Discretion is advised.

A BC Conservative candidate is facing criticism after an offensive online comment he made about Palestinians resurfaced.

Brent Chapman, the Conservative candidate for Surrey-South, made a Facebook comment in 2015 describing Palestinians as “little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs.”

Late Wednesday night, Chapman issued an apology for his comments.

“The language I used and the sentiments I expressed at that time towards Palestinians and members of the Islamic faith were completely unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

“They do not reflect who I am today or the respect and admiration I hold for the Palestinian and Muslim communities.”

He added that he wants to “offer (his) sincerest apologies to everyone hurt by my past words.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. party leaders face off in TV debate'
B.C. party leaders face off in TV debate
Before the apology, Conservative Leader John Rustad said he would ask Chapman to apologize and added that the comments do not reflect the party’s values.

Rustad also said he would not ask Chapman to step aside.

“As I said, he should apologize for those comments,” Rustad said.

“I’ve got people on my campaign team who are Palestinian and I know that would offend them so I am expecting an apology…. After all, my chief of staff is Muslim.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said it is reaching out to Chapman and will have additional comments soon.

