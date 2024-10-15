243 candidates will run in Saskatchewan’s Oct. 28 election, up from 2020 election

Elections Saskatchewan says a total of 243 candidates across 61 constituencies filed their nomination papers with the agency’s returning office in their constituencies in time for Saturday’s registration deadline.
According to Elections Saskatchewan, that’s up from 236 candidates in the 2020 provincial election, but less than the record 268 candidates in the 2016 vote.
Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda said in a news release after the deadline passed that roughly one million ballots would be printed over the Thanksgiving weekend, and then delivered to the 61 constituency returning offices before Voting Week begins October 22.
Election Day is Monday, Oct. 28.
Neither Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe nor NDP Leader Carla Beck appeared at scheduled campaign events over the past few days, but they will square off in a televised debate on Wednesday.
The NDP says Beck will have an availability outside a northwest Regina home today.
