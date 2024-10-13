Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Canadian TV host, comedian Mike Bullard dies at 67

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Canadian comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died at age 67. His family confirmed to Global News that Bullard was found dead of a suspected heart attack.

Bullard got his start in comedy doing live standup at comedy clubs across Ontario, before moving to television on the back of his success with standup.

He shot to prominence in 1997 as the host of the late night talk show ‘Open Mike With Mike Bullard’ on CTV, which he hosted until 2003 when he was hired away by Global Television to host ‘The Mike Bullard Show.’ That program lasted 13 weeks.

After his television show was cancelled, Bullard turned to radio. After a few cancelled shows and a brief return to TV, he found success as the host of ‘Beyond The Mic with Mike Bullard’ on Newstalk 1010 in Toronto, where he stayed from 2010 to 2016.

He departed Newstalk 1010 after he was charged with criminal harassment of a former romantic partner. In 2018, Bullard pleaded guilty to one count of harassing communication.

During his career Bullard won two Gemini awards for his show ‘Open Mike With Mike Bullard.’ In 2013, he received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his volunteer work. In 2022, Bullard travelled to Ukraine to volunteer with humanitarian organizations in the country following Russia’s invasion.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

