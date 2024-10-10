Menu

Fire

Federal government forgoing $15M in rental fees for Jasper businesses, town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 7:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper officials say town is ‘open for business’'
Jasper officials say town is ‘open for business’
On the same day Parks Canada announced fall and winter backcountry camping and activities will be allowed to resume, and Maligne Road will reopen in Jasper National Park, the federal government also said it will forgo up to $15.2 million in rental fees charged to the municipality of Jasper, as well as its residents and business owners. Jasmine King reports.
The Canadian government will forgo up to $15.2 million in rental fees charged to the municipality of Jasper, as well as its residents and business owners, over the next few years.

A devastating wildfire destroyed one-third of the Rocky Mountain tourist town in July, including 800 units of housing — displacing about 2,000 of the town’s 5,000 residents.

Because Jasper is located within a national park, residents, business owners and the town itself lease their homes and buildings from Parks Canada.

Although the fees included in the lease agreements vary, and in the case of residential homes and businesses in town the fee is just $1, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Thursday this rent relief will help the town recover from the damage.

Click to play video: 'Jasper townsite asks Alberta government for more wildfire recovery help'
Jasper townsite asks Alberta government for more wildfire recovery help
On Wednesday, Boissonnault was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the federal government’s ministerial lead on the Jasper rebuild.

“This rent relief will support lessees and licensees whose properties have been affected and are experiencing financial hardship and new costs to rebuild or repair damaged properties,” said Boissonnault in a news release.

Parks Canada has nearly 1,300 lease agreements in town, and 139 leases within the park.

The municipality won’t pay rent on its facilities to Parks Canada until 2027, while a few dozen businesses in the park that pay market rent will receive partial or full rent forgiveness until 2026 depending on fire damage and revenue.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in a release Thursday that the town is grateful for the government’s decision.

“By continuing to work effectively together, we can ensure that our local businesses and residents have the supports they need to help in our recovery process,” Ireland said.

Boissonnault also announced Thursday that certain backcountry camping spots in the park are now open for booking for the fall and winter season.

He also said that Maligne Road, which provides vehicle access to the famed Maligne Lake, will reopen on Friday.

Wildfire-ravaged areas near Malgine Road in Jasper National Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Wildfire-ravaged areas near Maligne Road in Jasper National Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Global News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

