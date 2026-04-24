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Fire

10 properties under evacuation alert due to wildfire in the Cariboo

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 1:33 pm
1 min read
The Konni Lake wildfire in the Cariboo region has forced an evacuation alert of 10 properties. View image in full screen
The Konni Lake wildfire in the Cariboo region has forced an evacuation alert of 10 properties. BC Wildfire Service
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Ten properties are under an evacuation alert in B.C.’s Cariboo region due to a wildfire burning in the Konni Lake Fire Area.

The Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Government, Tŝilhqot’in National Government and Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert, which covers 465.96 hectares.

Residents should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order and are encouraged to register for the  Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

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Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation order is required; however, the Cariboo Regional District warns it may not have time to go door to door due to changing conditions.

The Konni Lake wildfire is currently 215 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

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