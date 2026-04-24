10 properties under evacuation alert due to wildfire in the Cariboo

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ten properties are under an evacuation alert in B.C.’s Cariboo region due to a wildfire burning in the Konni Lake Fire Area.

The Xeni Gwet’in First Nation Government, Tŝilhqot’in National Government and Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert, which covers 465.96 hectares.

Residents should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order and are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation order is required; however, the Cariboo Regional District warns it may not have time to go door to door due to changing conditions.

The Konni Lake wildfire is currently 215 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

Story continues below advertisement