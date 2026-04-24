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Canada

Man dies after house fire in Toronto on Thursday evening

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 10:31 am
1 min read
Firefighters were called to a Toronto home on the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to a Toronto home on the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2026. Global News
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A man has died in hospital after a Toronto house fire on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Toronto fire crews were called to the area of Pellatt Avenue and Academy Road to tackle a blaze.

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Firefighters told Global News they arrived to find smoke emanating from the back of a semi-detached house. They entered the building, got the fire under control and rescued a man who had been trapped inside.

Paramedics said he was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead. Police said the man was in his 70s and reassured residents that the fire was not suspicious.

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