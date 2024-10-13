Recipe: Mamon (Filipino Chiffon/Sponge Cake)

Recipe by: Goldilocks Bake Shop
Makes 14 individual-sized sponge cakes
Equipment: mamon molders or muffin tins
INGREDIENTS
PAN BRUSH
½ cup Butter, salted (softened)
EGG YOLK SIDE
¼ cup Butter, salted
1 cup Cake Flour, unsifted
½ tsp Baking Powder
1/3 cup Sugar
Egg yolks of 6 large eggs
1/4 cup Water
EGG WHITE SIDE
Egg whites of 6 large eggs
¼ tsp Cream of Tartar
½ cup Sugar
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS
Butter, unsalted, creamed – as desired
Cheddar Cheese, grated – as desired
Sugar – as desired
Procedure
Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Place softened salted butter in a mixing bowl with paddle attachment. Set to medium speed and cream the butter for approximately 5 minutes until it turns light yellow in colour.
- Generously brush 14 mamon molders (or muffin tin) with the creamed butter, making sure the ridges of each molder are fully coated to prevent the mamon from sticking to the molders.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Set aside to cool.
- Combine the cake flour, baking powder and sugar in a bowl. Sift three times then set aside.
- Pour egg yolks, water and melted butter into a mixing bowl with a paddle attachment. Mix at low speed for 1 minute to blend ingredients.
- With the mixer still running, gradually add the sifted dry ingredients (cake flour, baking powder and sugar) and continue mixing for 3 minutes until all ingredients are blended. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Set aside.
- Combine egg whites and cream of tartar in another mixing bowl with wire whip attachment. Beat at high speed until the egg whites double in volume.
- While maintaining high speed, gradually add ½ cup sugar in a steady stream.
- Continue beating until medium peaks are achieved in the process.
- Reset the mixer to low speed and run for a few seconds to eliminate large air holes in the meringue.
- Manually fold the egg yolk side into the meringue through the cut-and-fold method. Folding-in should be done swiftly but gently to prevent the meringue from collapsing
- Once batter is evenly mixed, divide the batter equally on the prepared mamon molders.
- Bake mamon in the centre of the oven for 15 to 18 minutes.
- Once baked, remove from the molders immediately and set on a wire rack to cool.
- Brush with butter then sprinkle top with grated cheese and sugar (optional).
Enjoy!
Comments