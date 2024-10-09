SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Advance voting in B.C. provincial election begins Oct. 10

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highlights from B.C. election leaders debate'
Highlights from B.C. election leaders debate
WATCH: The three main party leaders, David Eby, Sonia Furstenau, and John Rustad, faced off on Tuesday night in a televised debate. Richard Zussman has the highlights and Keith Baldrey gives his analysis.
Share

Election day in British Columbia is less than a week away, but voters will be able to cast an early ballot as early as Thursday.

Elections BC is opening advance voting locations across the province starting Oct. 10.

There will be six days of advance voting, with polling places open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election leaders’ debate: Reaction from local leaders'
B.C. election leaders’ debate: Reaction from local leaders

Voters can cast early ballots on:

  • Thursday, Oct. 10
  • Friday, Oct. 11
  • Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Tuesday, Oct. 15
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16
There is no advance voting on Monday, Oct. 14 due to the Thanksgiving statutory holiday.

You can find an advance voting location near you here, or by calling Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Elections BC has also mailed out “Where to Vote” cards to all registered voters, which list people’s advance and election-day voting locations.

However, the non-partisan agency is also reminding people that they can vote at any other voting location in the province on election day if it is more convenient for them.

Voters are encouraged to bring their “Where to Vote” card with them to vote.

Voters must also prove their identity and address by showing acceptable ID, or by having someone vouch for them.

Election day is October 19.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election leaders’ debate: Full event and analysis'
B.C. election leaders’ debate: Full event and analysis

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

