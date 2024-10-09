Advance voting in B.C. provincial election begins Oct. 10

See more sharing options

Election day in British Columbia is less than a week away, but voters will be able to cast an early ballot as early as Thursday.

Elections BC is opening advance voting locations across the province starting Oct. 10.

There will be six days of advance voting, with polling places open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Voters can cast early ballots on:

Thursday, Oct. 10

Friday, Oct. 11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sunday, Oct. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Wednesday, Oct. 16

There is no advance voting on Monday, Oct. 14 due to the Thanksgiving statutory holiday.

You can find an advance voting location near you here, or by calling Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Elections BC has also mailed out “Where to Vote” cards to all registered voters, which list people’s advance and election-day voting locations.

However, the non-partisan agency is also reminding people that they can vote at any other voting location in the province on election day if it is more convenient for them.

Voters are encouraged to bring their “Where to Vote” card with them to vote.

Voters must also prove their identity and address by showing acceptable ID, or by having someone vouch for them.

Election day is October 19.

