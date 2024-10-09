First Oasis, now Coldplay: New Rogers Stadium lands another act in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The newly-announced Rogers Stadium in north Toronto has lined up another major act to perform at the venue when it opens next year.

Coldplay, the British pop group known for songs such as “Yellow” and “Clocks” will perform July 7-8, 2025 as part of their “Music of The Spheres” world tour.

The 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium is set to open next June, and the only other act slated to perform there at this time is Oasis on their reunion tour.

The new venue will be located at the former Downsview Airport lands, next to Downsview Park. The 150-hectare Downsview Airport Lands are being redeveloped by Northcrest, and will also include housing.

Until then, Live Nation Canada executive Erik Hoffman said the stadium that will be there will accommodate mega-artists, include food and beverage offerings and deliver an elevated fan experience.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the stadium, which will operate seasonally, will be a huge boost to the province’s arts, culture and tourism sector.

He added Rogers Stadium will draw visitors from around the world and create thousands of jobs.

Presale registration for Coldplay’s Toronto shows is open until 10 a.m. Eastern Thursday, with the general on-sale taking place Friday morning at Noon eastern.

Coldplay will also be releasing a limited number of tickets priced at $20, and those will go on sale in November. After their Toronto shows, Coldplay will perform in American cities such as Boston, Nashville and Miami.

Meanwhile, Oasis will be performing at Rogers Stadium on Aug. 24-25, 2025. The band had initially planned to play one show in the city, but said “phenomenal demand” caused them to add a second show in Toronto.

The performance will be Oasis’s first in Toronto since appearing at the now-defunct V-Festival in July 2008.

— with files from The Canadian Press