Oasis confirms Canadian show as part of 2025 reunion tour

Backbeat, the word is on the street that Oasis is finally coming to Canada.

After much speculation the Britpop behemoth would be performing in the country, the English rock band confirmed Monday it would play the new-announced Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 24, 2025.

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits such as Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s singer.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel quitting the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Announcing the reunion this summer, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together. The tour began in the United Kingdom on July 4 and 5.

The band said there were plans for Oasis to perform in “other continents outside of Europe later next year.” On Monday, the Gallagher brothers also announced shows in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Los Angeles and Mexico City, with U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opening all dates.

Ticketmaster opened the ticket portal to the Toronto show on Monday, and said pre-sale begins Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public Oct. 4 at Noon Eastern.

The performance will be Oasis’s first in Toronto since appearing at now-defunct V-Festival in July 2008.

Oasis will play Rogers Stadium, an open-air music venue with a capacity of 50,000 in North York that was announced last week.

Live Nation Canada executive Erik Hoffman says the new Rogers Stadium will host its first events in June 2025.

It will be located at the former Downsview Airport lands, next to Downsview Park.

Hoffman said the stadium is meant to accommodate mega-artists, include food and beverage offerings and deliver an elevated fan experience.

— with files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press