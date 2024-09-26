Live Nation announces new Rogers Stadium with capacity of 50K in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Live Nation says it will build an open-air music venue with a capacity of 50,000 in Toronto’s north end.

Live Nation Canada executive Erik Hoffman says the new Rogers Stadium will host its first events in June 2025.

It will be located at the former Downsview Airport lands, next to Downsview Park.

Hoffman says the stadium is meant to accommodate mega-artists, include food and beverage offerings and deliver an elevated fan experience.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the stadium, which will operate seasonally, will be a huge boost to the province’s arts, culture and tourism sector.

1:53 Toronto pitches new venue for emerging artists

He says it will draw visitors from around the world and create thousands of jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

The 150-hectare Downsview Airport Lands are being redeveloped by Northcrest and will also include housing.