Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Live Nation announces new Rogers Stadium with capacity of 50K in Toronto

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
Live Nation says it will build an open-air music venue with a capacity of 50,000 in Toronto’s north end.

Live Nation Canada executive Erik Hoffman says the new Rogers Stadium will host its first events in June 2025.

It will be located at the former Downsview Airport lands, next to Downsview Park.

Hoffman says the stadium is meant to accommodate mega-artists, include food and beverage offerings and deliver an elevated fan experience.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the stadium, which will operate seasonally, will be a huge boost to the province’s arts, culture and tourism sector.

He says it will draw visitors from around the world and create thousands of jobs.

The 150-hectare Downsview Airport Lands are being redeveloped by Northcrest and will also include housing.

