Oasis announces new dates for North American tour, including 2nd Toronto show

Oasis fans who reside in Toronto are much less likely to look back in anger after the Britpop stars announced they will be doing a second show in Toronto next year.

The group said in an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “phenomenal demand: has caused them to add second shows in Toronto, Mexico City, Los Angeles and East Rutherford, N.J.

On Monday, the band announced that they would be playing at the newly announced Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 24, 2025.

The band, which is led by the combustible Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, are best known for their hit classics from the 1990s Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger.

There had been plenty of turmoil between the brothers over the years, which finally led to Noel leaving the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Announcing the reunion tour this summer, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together. The tour began in the United Kingdom on July 4 and 5.

U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant will perform as the opening act during all dates of the band’s North American tour, which will include an appearance in Chicago as well as the aforementioned cities.

Ticketmaster opened the ticket portal for the Toronto show on Monday, and said pre-sale begins Thursday at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public Friday at noon.

The performance will be Oasis’s first in Toronto since appearing at the now-defunct V-Festival in July 2008.

Oasis will play Rogers Stadium, an open-air music venue with a capacity of 50,000 in North York that was announced last week. The theatre will be at the site on the former Downsview Airport lands.

— with files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press