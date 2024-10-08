Canada border agents seize more meth bound for Australia

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Border Services Agency says it has seized dozens of shipments of methamphetamines over the past few months.

In some cases, the smugglers went to great lengths to disguise their products.

The CBSA says that between March and August, 2024, it has made more than 60 seizures of meth, all of it headed for Australia.

Included in the seizures were blankets soaked in liquid meth and crystal meth molded to look like candles.

Some of the drugs were also packaged to look like birthday gifts.

The combined seizures from the docks, in the mail and at Vancouver’s International Airport, total about eight million individual doses.

“The successful seizures of a combined 397 kg and 1,278 litres of methamphetamine is a testament to the exemplary work and investigative expertise shown by Border Services Officers, intelligence officers, analysts and liaison officers,” Nina Patel, regional director general, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency, said.

“I want to recognize the collaborative efforts of our partners, including the RCMP and Australian Federal Police, for their hard work and dedication to public safety.”

Last June, more than 6,330 kilograms of liquid and crystal methamphetamine were seized in Metro Vancouver, cached in 419 canola oil jugs bound for export to Australia.

Five Australian citizens were arrested in connection with that operation, as well as one American citizen.