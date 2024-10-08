Menu

Health

Appointments begin for influenza and COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Navigating this year’s cold and flu season'
Navigating this year’s cold and flu season
With colder weather approaching and more seasonal sickness on the rise, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins Candace Daniel to offer advice on navigating this year’s cold and flu season, including what vaccines are available to Canadians.
Saskatchewan residents can now start booking their appointments for this year’s influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

Immunization clinics will start the week of Oct. 15 at multiple locations across the province.

“Getting immunized is crucial in the fight against respiratory illness and will work to keep not only you but also your loved ones healthy,” said Dr. Tania Diener, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) medical health officer. “We encourage everyone to receive their vaccines as soon as possible.”

Older adults, people with chronic health conditions and/or compromised immune systems, children under the age of five and pregnant women are among those considered most at risk of contracting a respiratory illness.

The SHA said high-risk groups and their caregivers are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The high-dose influenza vaccine is available for all Saskatchewan residents 65 years of age and older.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are available for free to residents six months and older. Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at an SHA public flu clinic or a public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner.

Residents can book immunizations for themselves and up to five family members in one appointment through the SHA Patient Booking System or by calling 1-833-727-5829 Monday to Friday.

Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 immunization will also be available at participating local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

