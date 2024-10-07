SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Billionaire Chip Wilson’s feud with BC NDP escalates with new sign

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 9:57 pm
1 min read
Sign vandalized outside of Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson’s home
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson erected a sign outside his Point Grey mansion last week, calling the BC NDP "communist.” That sign and Wilson's property have been vandalized with graffiti.
Share

There’s little doubt about how B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson feels about the upcoming provincial election.

The Lululemon founder raised eyebrows last week with a custom-made sign erected outside his $81 million Point Grey mansion last week taking aim at the BC NDP.

The sign, which accused David Eby’s NDP of being “communists,” was defaced with profanities over the weekend. The vandals also used spray paint to scrawl similar epithets on the mansion’s exterior walls, including “selfish billionaire lives here.”

On Monday, the spray paint was gone and Wilson had erected a new sign.

“Voters seem to forget when Eby ‘gives’ us money, it is the Voters’ money he has already taken,” the new sign states.

The billboard quickly drew the attention of both front-running party leaders.

“Chip’s new sign doesn’t explain who’s paying more (Chip) and who’s getting money (not Chip),” Eby posted on social media website X (formerly Twitter).

The post goes on to accuse BC Conservative leader John Rustad of planning to cut taxes for the province’s wealthiest and to tout the NDP’s proposed $1,000 tax cut for families.

Rustad also took to social media to respond to Wilson’s sign to say he’s not fighting for billionaires either.

“Sorry Chip, A Conservative Party of BC government isn’t going to give billionaires special tax breaks,” Rustad wrote.

“You’re excluded from our Homeowners & Renters Rebate (aka Rustad Rebate).”

The proposed “Rustad Rebate” is actually a tax credit on up to $1,500 in 2026 (and up to $3,000 by 2029) of mortgage or rental costs that the party estimates could save people up to $265 on their taxes at first and up to $1,700 by 2029.

Election day is Oct. 19.

