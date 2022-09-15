Menu

Canada

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson donates $100M to B.C. Parks Foundation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2022 5:21 pm
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, right, and his wife Summer Wilson laugh in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.'s natural spaces. View image in full screen
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, right, and his wife Summer Wilson laugh in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.'s natural spaces. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder and billionaire Chip Wilson is donating $100 million to the B.C. Parks Foundation to help protect and enhance natural spaces in the province.

The donation, which was announced at an event in Vancouver’s Stanley Park on Thursday, will be made through the Wilson 5 Foundation.

Read more: Lululemon revenues jump 29% in Q2 as sales soar across online, international segments

The commitment is part of the B.C. Parks Foundation’s launch of 25×25, a multi-year campaign to protect 25 per cent of land and waters, in partnership with Indigenous people.

The donation is being put to work right away in three ecosystems, the Falling Creek Sanctuary, Teit’s Sanctuary and Bourguiba Springs.

The announcement comes a day after Patagonia founder and billionaire Yvon Chouinard said he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to tackle climate change.

Wilson previously made a $4 million donation to protect the coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem and earlier this year, made a $100 million commitment to medical research on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

The B.C. Parks Foundation started in 2018 with the goal of improving and expanding the province’s parks system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
