Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Tamara Lich, Chris Barber to hear verdict in ‘Freedom Convoy’ mischief trial

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich sit in the gallery as they wait for the start of the day's hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, where they were to appear as witnesses, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich sit in the gallery as they wait for the start of the day's hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, where they were to appear as witnesses, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

“Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are set to hear a verdict today in the joint trial over their roles in the mass protest against pandemic health measures that rolled into Ottawa more than three years ago.

Lich and Barber were both charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law in relation to their roles in the 2022 protest that drew thousands of demonstrators to Ottawa for three weeks.

Their trial wrapped up in September after hearing 45 days of evidence and legal arguments.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber'
Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber

At the time, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said it would be “daunting” to come up with a verdict, given the volume of evidence and legal arguments involved in the case.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Fellow convoy organizer Pat King was found guilty of mischief and disobeying a court order late last year, and was sentenced to three months of house arrest with credit for time served in February.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Crown, which requested 10 years in prison for King, is appealing that sentence.

Click to play video: '‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King sentenced to 3 months of house arrest'
‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices