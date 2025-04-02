Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, from highest to lowest so far

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the range of reciprocal tariffs he is imposing against nearly 200 global trading partners, saying the U.S. has been “looted” and “pillaged” by other nations and needs to respond.
The list of countries and territories, laid out across eight pages of documents, includes a baseline 10 per cent tariff on the countries but imposes higher duties on many other countries.
Canada is not impacted — yet — but does continue to face existing tariffs as well as previously threatened auto tariffs that kick in on Thursday.
The chart shows the U.S. will charge a 34 per cent tax on imports from China, 20 per cent on European Union products and 25 per cent on South Korea.
Here’s a list of all the countries and overseas territories listed by the White House as facing “reciprocal” tariffs by the U.S. and the amount they will be hit with in duties from highest to lowest:
- Lesotho – 50 per cent
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon (French overseas territory) – 50 per cent
- Cambodia – 49 per cent
- Laos – 48 per cent
- Madagascar – 47 per cent
- Vietnam – 46 per cent
- Sri Lanka – 44 per cent
- Myanmar (Burma) – 44 per cent
- Falkland Islands – 41 per cent
- Syria – 41 per cent
- Mauritius – 40 per cent
- Iraq – 39 per cent
- Guyana – 38 per cent
- Liechtenstein – 37 per cent
- Reunion (French overseas territory) – 37 per cent
- Bangladesh – 37 per cent
- Serbia – 37 per cent
- Botswana – 37 per cent
- Thailand – 36 per cent
- Bosnia and Herzegovina – 35 per cent
- China – 34 per cent
- North Macedonia – 33 per cent
- Taiwan – 32 per cent
- Indonesia – 32 per cent
- Angola – 32 per cent
- Fiji – 32 per cent
- Switzerland – 31 per cent
- Moldova – 31 per cent
- Libya – 31 per cent
- Algeria – 30 per cent
- Nauru – 30 per cent
- South Africa – 30 per cent
- Norfolk Island (Australian territory) – 29 per cent
- Pakistan – 29 per cent
- Tunisia – 28 per cent
- Kazakhstan – 27 per cent
- India – 26 per cent
- South Korea – 25 per cent
- Japan – 24 per cent
- Malaysia – 24 per cent
- Brunei – 24 per cent
- Vanuatu – 22 per cent
- Cote d’Ivoire – 21 per cent
- Namibia – 21 per cent
- Jordan – 20 per cent
- European Union – 20 per cent
- Nicaragua – 18 per cent
- Zimbabwe – 18 per cent
- Israel – 17 per cent
- Zambia – 17 per cent
- Philippines – 17 per cent
- Malawi – 17 per cent
- Mozambique – 16 per cent
- Norway – 15 per cent
- Venezuela – 15 per cent
- Nigeria – 14 per cent
- Equatorial Guinea – 13 per cent
- Chad – 13 per cent
- Democratic Republic of the Congo – 11 per cent
- Cameroon – 11 per cent
- United Kingdom – 10 per cent
- Brazil – 10 per cent
- Singapore – 10 per cent
- Chile – 10 per cent
- Australia – 10 per cent
- Turkiye – 10 per cent
- Colombia – 10 per cent
- Peru – 10 per cent
- Costa Rica – 10 per cent
- Dominican Republic – 10 per cent
- United Arab Emirates – 10 per cent
- New Zealand – 10 per cent
- Argentina – 10 per cent
- Ecuador – 10 per cent
- Guatemala – 10 per cent
- Honduras – 10 per cent
- Egypt – 10 per cent
- Saudi Arabia – 10 per cent
- El Salvador – 10 per cent
- Trinidad and Tobago – 10 per cent
- Morocco – 10 per cent
- Oman – 10 per cent
- Uruguay – 10 per cent
- Bahamas – 10 per cent
- Ukraine – 10 per cent
- Bahrain – 10 per cent
- Qatar – 10 per cent
- Iceland – 10 per cent
- Kenya – 10 per cent
- Haiti – 10 per cent
- Bolivia – 10 per cent
- Panama – 10 per cent
- Ethiopia – 10 per cent
- Ghana – 10 per cent
- Jamaica – 10 per cent
- Paraguay – 10 per cent
- Lebanon – 10 per cent
- Tanzania – 10 per cent
- Georgia – 10 per cent
- Senegal – 10 per cent
- Azerbaijan – 10 per cent
- Uganda – 10 per cent
- Albania – 10 per cent
- Armenia – 10 per cent
- Nepal – 10 per cent
- Sint Maarten (semi-autonomous country of the Netherlands) – 10 per cent
- Gabon – 10 per cent
- Kuwait – 10 per cent
- Togo – 10 per cent
- Suriname – 10 per cent
- Belize – 10 per cent
- Papua New Guinea – 10 per cent
- Liberia – 10 per cent
- British Virgin Islands (British overseas territories) – 10 per cent
- Afghanistan – 10 per cent
- Benin – 10 per cent
- Barbados – 10 per cent
- Monaco – 10 per cent
- Uzbekistan – 10 per cent
- Republic of the Congo – 10 per cent
- Djibouti – 10 per cent
- French Polynesia (French overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Cayman Islands – 10 per cent
- Kosovo – 10 per cent
- Curacao – 10 per cent
- Rwanda – 10 per cent
- Sierra Leone – 10 per cent
- Mongolia – 10 per cent
- San Marino – 10 per cent
- Antigua and Barbuda – 10 per cent
- Bermuda – 10 per cent
- Eswatini (Swaziland) – 10 per cent
- Marshall Islands – 10 per cent
- Saint Kitts and Nevis – 10 per cent
- Turkmenistan – 10 per cent
- Grenada – 10 per cent
- Sudan – 10 per cent
- Turks and Caicos Islands – 10 per cent
- Aruba – 10 per cent
- Montenegro – 10 per cent
- Saint Helena (overseas British territory) – 10 per cent
- Kyrgyzstan – 10 per cent
- Yemen – 10 per cent
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 10 per cent
- Niger – 10 per cent
- Saint Lucia – 10 per cent
- Iran – 10 per cent
- Samoa – 10 per cent
- Guinea – 10 per cent
- Timor-Leste – 10 per cent
- Montserrat (British overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Mali – 10 per cent
- Maldives – 10 per cent
- Tajikistan – 10 per cent
- Cabo Verde – 10 per cent
- Burundi – 10 per cent
- Guadeloupe – 10 per cent
- Bhutan – 10 per cent
- Martinique – 10 per cent
- Tonga – 10 per cent
- Mauritania – 10 per cent
- Dominica – 10 per cent
- Micronesia – 10 per cent
- Gambia – 10 per cent
- French Guiana (French overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Christmas Island (Australian territory) – 10 per cent
- Andorra – 10 per cent
- Central African Republic – 10 per cent
- Solomon Islands – 10 per cent
- Mayotte (French overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Anguilla (British overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands (Australian territory) – 10 per cent
- Eritrea – 10 per cent
- Cook Islands – 10 per cent
- South Sudan – 10 per cent
- Comoros – 10 per cent
- Kiribati – 10 per cent
- Sao Tome and Principe – 10 per cent
- Gibraltar (British overseas territory) – 10 per cent
- Tuvalu – 10 per cent
- British Indian Ocean Territory – 10 per cent
- Tokelau (New Zealand territory) – 10 per cent
- Guinea-Bissau – 10 per cent
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen (Norwegian territory)- 10 per cent
- Heard Island and McDonald Islands (Australian territory) – 10 per cent
