Winnipeg Jets prospects Lambert, Chibrikov assigned to AHL Moose

With the puck dropping on their regular season Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Jets have announced two more cuts to their training camp roster.

Prospects Nikita Chibrikov and Brad Lambert have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose, the Jets announced Monday.

Finnish-born Lambert, 20, was drafted 30th overall by the Jets in 2022. An American Hockey League all-star with the Moose last season, Lambert got his first taste of NHL action April 18, recording an assist in a Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Similarly, 21-year-old Chibrikov has one NHL game under his belt, scoring a goal when called up to the Jets. A veteran of 51 games in Russia’s KHL, Chibrikov’s North American debut came last season with the Moose, in a season that saw him record 47 points in 70 games.

1:02 Jets prospects hit the ice