Winnipeg Jets reduce training camp roster by 7 more players

With the 2024-25 regular season only days away, the Winnipeg Jets have reduced their training camp roster by seven more names.
The team announced Thursday that three players — goalie Thomas Milic and defencemen Tyrel Bauer and Dmitry Kuzmin — have been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.
Four others are also slated to join the Moose, but must clear waivers first: defenceman Simon Lundmark and forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Mason Shaw and Dominic Toninato.
Get daily National news
Of the seven, Toninato (99 games) and Jonsson-Fjallby (76 games) have spent the most time with the Jets, while Shaw has 82 games of NHL experience, all with the Minnesota Wild.
Comments