Winnipeg Jets reduce training camp roster by 7 more players

Send this page to someone via email

With the 2024-25 regular season only days away, the Winnipeg Jets have reduced their training camp roster by seven more names.

The team announced Thursday that three players — goalie Thomas Milic and defencemen Tyrel Bauer and Dmitry Kuzmin — have been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Four others are also slated to join the Moose, but must clear waivers first: defenceman Simon Lundmark and forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Mason Shaw and Dominic Toninato.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Of the seven, Toninato (99 games) and Jonsson-Fjallby (76 games) have spent the most time with the Jets, while Shaw has 82 games of NHL experience, all with the Minnesota Wild.