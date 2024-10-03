Menu

Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Jets reduce training camp roster by 7 more players

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
With the 2024-25 regular season only days away, the Winnipeg Jets have reduced their training camp roster by seven more names.

The team announced Thursday that three players — goalie Thomas Milic and defencemen Tyrel Bauer and Dmitry Kuzmin — have been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Four others are also slated to join the Moose, but must clear waivers first: defenceman Simon Lundmark and forwards Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Mason Shaw and Dominic Toninato.

Of the seven, Toninato (99 games) and Jonsson-Fjallby (76 games) have spent the most time with the Jets, while Shaw has 82 games of NHL experience, all with the Minnesota Wild.

