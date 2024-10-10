New Brunswick election 2024 results: Albert-Riverview

Send this page to someone via email

Albert-Riverview is a provincial electoral district located in Southeast New Brunswick. It was renamed following the 2023 redistribution.

The former riding of Albert was represented by PC MLA Mike Holland. Holland collected 5,040 votes, winning 62.35 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

In February of this year, Holland announced he would not run again in the upcoming election. He resigned as a cabinet minister and MLA in June.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Albert-Riverview during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

