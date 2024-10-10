Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election 2024 results: Albert-Riverview

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sherry Wilson
    Sherry Wilson
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Dave Gouthro
    Dave Gouthro
    Liberal
  • Liam MacDougall
    Liam MacDougall
    Green
  • Sharon Buchanan
    Sharon Buchanan
    People's Alliance of NB
  • William Jones
    William Jones
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Albert-Riverview is a provincial electoral district located in Southeast New Brunswick. It was renamed following the 2023 redistribution.

The former riding of Albert was represented by PC MLA Mike Holland. Holland collected 5,040 votes, winning 62.35 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

In February of this year, Holland announced he would not run again in the upcoming election. He resigned as a cabinet minister and MLA in June.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Albert-Riverview during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices