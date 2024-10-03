Police charge 13-year-old with first-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

Police say a 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in a Toronto stabbing that took place earlier this week.

They say officers found a 54-year-old man who was stabbed in a parking lot in the northwestern part of the city just after 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West and life-saving measures were performed.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they are notifying his next of kin and will not yet identify him publicly.

The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.