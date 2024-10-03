Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police charge 13-year-old with first-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. An assault at Toronto's Victoria Park transit station left a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. An assault at Toronto's Victoria Park transit station left a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Police say a 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in a Toronto stabbing that took place earlier this week.

They say officers found a 54-year-old man who was stabbed in a parking lot in the northwestern part of the city just after 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West and life-saving measures were performed.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they are notifying his next of kin and will not yet identify him publicly.

The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

