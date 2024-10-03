B.C. election: Party leaders to participate in live TV debate

B.C.’s party leaders will participate in a televised debate on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
It will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the president of the Angus Reid Institute.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The debate will be broadcast live on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and will run until 8 p.m.
It will also stream live on our website.
Trending Now
It is the only televised debate of the election campaign.
After the debate, stay tuned for analysis on BC1 with Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman.
- Tax cut, seniors transit, pet-friendly rentals anchor BC NDP platform
- Crane drops load at Oakridge construction site, 1 day after new safety regulations
- Burnaby barred from ‘negative public communications’ about Trans Mountain under $20M deal
- Indigenous campaign bans Rustad from wearing Moose Hide Pin
Comments