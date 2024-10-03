SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. election: Party leaders to participate in live TV debate

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
British Columbia party leaders (left to right) David Eby (NDP), John Rustad (Conservative) and Sonia Furstenau (Green) are shown in recent file photos. View image in full screen
British Columbia party leaders (left to right) David Eby (NDP), John Rustad (Conservative) and Sonia Furstenau (Green) are shown in recent file photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns, Darryl Dyck, Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s party leaders will participate in a televised debate on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

It will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the president of the Angus Reid Institute.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The debate will be broadcast live on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and will run until 8 p.m.

It will also stream live on our website.

Trending Now

It is the only televised debate of the election campaign.

After the debate, stay tuned for analysis on BC1 with Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices