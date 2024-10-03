B.C. election: Party leaders to participate in live TV debate

See more sharing options

B.C.’s party leaders will participate in a televised debate on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

It will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the president of the Angus Reid Institute.

The debate will be broadcast live on Global BC, Global Okanagan and BC1 and will run until 8 p.m.

It will also stream live on our website.

It is the only televised debate of the election campaign.

After the debate, stay tuned for analysis on BC1 with Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman.