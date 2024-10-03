Edmonton Elks’ Nick Anderson named to CFL honour roll for September

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks rookie linebacker Nick Anderson was named to the CFL/PFF Honour Roll for September on Wednesday.

Anderson received the highest grade for the month among CFL linebackers with a 76.1 mark from Pro Football Focus.

In four games, Anderson recorded 23 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns, one interception and one tackle for a loss.

The Elks went 2-2 in September, which included their first Labour Day sweep in 20 years over the Calgary Stampeders.

Anderson leads the Elks and is fourth in the CFL in defensive plays with 101. He is second on the Elks in defensive tackles with 97, good for fourth in the CFL.

The Elks will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff will be at 5 p.m.