Canada

Edmonton Elks’ Nick Anderson named to CFL honour roll for September

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted October 3, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Elks linebacker Nick Anderson celebrates an interception against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, September 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks Nick Anderson (48) celebrates an interception against the Calgary Stampeders with teammates during CFL action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday September 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Edmonton Elks rookie linebacker Nick Anderson was named to the CFL/PFF Honour Roll for September on Wednesday.

Anderson received the highest grade for the month among CFL linebackers with a 76.1 mark from Pro Football Focus.

In four games, Anderson recorded 23 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns, one interception and one tackle for a loss.

The Elks went 2-2 in September, which included their first Labour Day sweep in 20 years over the Calgary Stampeders.

Anderson leads the Elks and is fourth in the CFL in defensive plays with 101. He is second on the Elks in defensive tackles with 97, good for fourth in the CFL.

The Elks will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson'
Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

