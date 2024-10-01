Menu

Sports

Elks Oakman named top D-lineman for Week 17

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted October 1, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
The Elks defence tackles Bombers running back Brady Oliviera during a game on Friday, September 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) runs for the first down during first half CFL action against the Edmonton Elks in Winnipeg Friday, September 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Despite a 55-27 loss last week to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Shawn Oakman has been named to the CFL/PFF honour roll for Week 17.

Oakman recorded four defensive tackles against the Bombers and received the highest grade among defensive lineman from Pro Football Focus at 86.5, which includes a run defence grade of 89.7 and a pass rush grade of 69.0.

For the season, Oakman has 26 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, one tackle for a loss and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

The Elks will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium. Live coverage on 630 CHED will be with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 5 p.m.

Edmonton Elks introduce new owner Larry Thompson
