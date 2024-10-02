Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives now probing man’s disappearance in 2023

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Almost 13 months after Michael Thomas was reported missing by his family, the Edmonton Police Service says investigators now consider the man's disappearance to be suspicious. View image in full screen
Almost 13 months after Michael Thomas was reported missing by his family, the Edmonton Police Service says investigators now consider the man's disappearance to be suspicious. Supplied by EPS
Almost 13 months after Michael Thomas was reported missing by his family, the Edmonton Police Service says investigators now consider the man’s disappearance to be suspicious.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said homicide detectives are now involved in the case of the missing 41-year-old man.

“One year after Michael’s disappearance, we are still hopeful that members of the public might have information that could help us in our ongoing investigation,” said Det. Sylvie Boy.

“We are confident that someone out there knows something.”

Thomas was last seen on Sept. 11, 2023. Police said he is known to frequently hang out in the Whyte Avenue area.

He is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short black hair and is missing the pinky finger on his right hand.

Police said Thomas has a large “Z” tattoo on the front of his neck and has also been known to use the names “Ren” or “Renegade.”

Anyone with any information about Thomas or his whereabouts can call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

You can view photos of Thomas in the gallery below.

What should you do when a loved one is missing in Edmonton?
