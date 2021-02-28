Alberta February 28 2021 9:53am 05:45 Free Bird Project provides support for families searching for missing loved ones Tammy Neron with the Free Bird Project joins Global News Calgary with details on the resources available to those searching for missing persons. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668070/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668070/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?