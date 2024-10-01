Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Winter tire requirements now in effect for most B.C. highways

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advice for winter tires in B.C.'
Advice for winter tires in B.C.
Winter tires are required on most B.C. highways between Oct. 1 and either March 31 or April 30. Here's what you need to know to be winter ready for the roads. – Sep 29, 2023
As of Tuesday, winter tires are required to drive on most British Columbia highways.

B.C. requires winter tires or chains by law on most routes between Oct. 1 and March 31, and through to April 30 on routes that include mountain passes or high snowfall areas.

The regulations do not apply to many parts of the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, due to milder temperatures. However, some routes, such as the Malahat and Sea-to-Sky highways, still require winter tires.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Summer’s effect on winter tires'
Traffic Tips: Summer’s effect on winter tires

Drivers who fail to comply with the regulations face being turned back and potentially fined.

Tires that meet B.C.’s winter highway regulations for personal vehicles include all-season mud and snow (M+S) tires, though the Ministry of Transportation recommends tires marked with the three-peaked “mountain and snowflake” symbol.

B.C.’s winter tire regulations for most routes. View image in full screen
B.C.’s winter tire regulations for most routes. Ministry of Transportation
Tires should be in good condition, with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Commercial vehicles under 11,794 kilograms must be equipped with winter tires or carry tire chains, while trucks over that limit must carry chains.

You can find more information, including maps outlining routes with winter tire requirements, at the Ministry of Transportation website.

