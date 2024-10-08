‘This must stop’: Hamilton a city on edge as gun violence hits record high

Send this page to someone via email

Ashley Grant is concerned for the safety of her workers.

As reported shootings hit a record high in Hamilton — 53 so far this year — businesses and establishments like Grant’s are feeling the impacts.

If that trend continues to rise, they fear the city they call home will no longer be the gem it once was.

“Our restaurant has been significantly impacted in terms of the security and safety of our staff and how safe they feel at work,” said Grant, owner of The Mule, a taco restaurant in the downtown core.

“It’s caused us to … get security on late nights to try to make sure our staff feel safe, not only in the building but even when walking to their cars at night.”

'Not the kind of record we want'

In 2024, Hamilton police find themselves in uncharted territory.

Story continues below advertisement

The last time Hamilton, one of Ontario’s most populated cities, came close to 53 shootings was in 2020 when the city set a record with 51 incidents.

2:45 1 dead after shooting at party near home on Highway 6 in Hamilton: police

Hamilton’s police chief, Frank Bergen, has called on the community to help curb the trend.

“This is not the kind of record we want to set for our city,” he said in a Sept. 26 statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A small number of individuals continue to engage in reckless behaviour that puts lives at risk. This must stop.”

The rise in crime has prompted Grant to personally reach out to Hamilton police for increased patrols in the area.

1:32 3 suspects sought in downtown Hamilton shooting

While there has been a slight uptick in police presence in recent weeks, Grant said “there’s a lot of characters we’re encountering on the street, and it’s really taken a toll.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other business operators share concerns similar to Grant’s.

“A lot of people are scared to come downtown because of it,” said Natasha Fokolowski, co-owner of The Burnt Tongue.

“If Hamilton had lower crime rates, I think more people would travel downtown and it would encourage more growth for our businesses.”

Gun seizures 'increasingly frequent': police

The challenges Grant and Fokolowski face aren’t unique to their businesses.

Greg Dunnett, president and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said the consequences of prolonged violence are being felt in the business community at large.

“Customers don’t feel comfortable coming into our core,” he said.

“It’s also affecting talent recruitment and retention for many of our members.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Police seek suspects in Hamilton shooting that grazed bystander

Dunnett further emphasized that Hamilton’s appeal as a destination for large events has also taken a hit.

“When we have large events where many people gather, if they don’t feel safe in an area, they won’t go there,” he added.

“The ripple effects of these issues are definitely having an economic impact.”

While the city did not return Global News’ comment request by publication time, Mayor Andrea Horwath said in July that she’s “deeply concerned” about the state of violence.

“I know the chief of police and the women and men serving on the front lines are as concerned as I am,” she said in a statement.

“Their work is not in isolation. We continue to engage in discussions with our provincial and federal partners about how we can all support efforts to end gun violence, as we stand united in our resolve to keep our communities safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:35 Police recover vehicle, still seek suspect tied to fatal King Street shooting in Hamilton

In that Sept. 26 statement, Hamilton police said gun seizures have become “increasingly frequent.” The force referenced an event on Sept. 21, when officers were called after a group walking on King Street was confronted by an individual who racked a firearm and pointed it at them. The suspect was arrested, and police allege he had a loaded firearm, illicit drugs and a significant amount of cash.

Since January, Hamilton police have seized 301 firearms, including 68 restricted weapons, the force said. Those efforts have led to the arrest of 25 individuals and 164 charges. In traffic-related events alone, nine guns have been taken out of circulation.

“Hamilton Police continue to encourage anyone with information on illegal guns or activity to come forward to police,” the statement said.

“Addressing violence in our community requires the active involvement of our entire city. By working together, and sharing information, we can make a significant difference.”